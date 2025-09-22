Gary Busey sentenced to two years’ probation for sex offense at horror convention

Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years' probation for inappropriately touching a woman at the Monster-Mania horror movie convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in 2022. The 81-year-old actor pleaded guilty in July to one count of criminal sexual contact, reported The New York Times.

The sentencing was handed down on Thursday, September 18, during a virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue.

Allegations of misconduct at the convention The case stems from Busey’s appearance at the 2022 convention, where several women accused him of groping and harassment during photo sessions and autograph signings. Prosecutors alleged he grabbed several women's behinds and attempted to unhook one woman’s bra.

Busey was arrested at a Cherry Hill hotel soon after the reports surfaced. At the time, he denied wrongdoing, telling TMZ that the accusations were fabricated. He initially pleaded not guilty in March 2025 but later admitted to the offense, the NYT report added.

Defense and sentence Busey’s attorney, Blair Zwillma, told NYT that the actor was relieved the case was over, adding, “He can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity.” The actor had faced a maximum penalty of five years’ probation and a $500 fine.

The court imposed a shorter probation period of two years, with the possibility of early termination after one year.

Judge Blue considered Busey’s prior convictions, which include probation for trespass and disorderly conduct in 2007 and a hit-and-run in 2021, before ruling against a simple fine.

Ongoing civil suits Two women in New York have sued Busey in a civil case in addition to the criminal one, claiming damages for the same convention incident.

Background and career Gary Busey, who was born in Texas and grew up in Oklahoma, became well-known for playing Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story (1978), for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Later on, he starred in big-budget movies like Point Break, Predator 2, and Lethal Weapon, according to People.

There were highs and lows throughout Busey's career. He battled substance abuse and suffered a severe brain injury in a 1988 motorcycle accident. In 2008, he even made an appearance on Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew. He most recently played God in the 2019 Off-Broadway musical Only Human. His lengthy career has been overshadowed by his recent legal issues.

