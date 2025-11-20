Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, legendary Stone Roses bassist, passes away at 63

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, the bassist for the iconic Manchester band The Stone Roses, has passed away at the age of 63, his brother confirmed in a Facebook post.

See the Facebook post here:

Source: Greg Mounfield/Facebook.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “It is with the heaviest of the hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother, Gary Mani Mounfield. RIP RKID.”

A founding member of The Stone Roses, Mounfield later joined Primal Scream. He contributed to both of The Stone Roses’ albums and rejoined the band for their 2012 comeback tour.

Homages pour in Tributes flooded in, with Ian Brown posting “REST IN PEACE MANi X” and Happy Mondays' Rowetta noting, “Back with your Imelda, Mani.”

Mani had recently revealed plans for a major UK speaking tour running from September 2026 to June 2027, during which he intended to reflect on key moments of his career, including The Stone Roses’ 1990 Spike Island concert and their 2011 comeback tour. In 2023, his wife, Imelda, passed away after battling cancer, according to a report by The Guardian.

Mani was born on 16 November 1962 in Crumpsall and attended Xaverian College in Rusholme, leaving school at the age of 16. He later told i-D magazine in 1996 that he became friends with Brown while confronting “some National Front skinheads in north Manchester who’d been shakin’ a lot of me mates up,” adding, “We’ve been mates ever since.”

In the early 1980s, Mani formed the band the Fireside Chaps with John Squire and Andy Couzens in Greater Manchester, the report stated.

After several changes to their lineup and band name, including adding Brown as frontman, they became the Stone Roses and played their first official gig in October 1984, according to The Guardian.

Mani later reflected that being part of the Stone Roses likely saved his life, as he witnessed the deaths of several friends—17, he told i-D magazine—from heroin addiction.

Produced by John Leckie, the band's 1989 self-titled debut gradually became a cornerstone of the Madchester movement, blending indie music with rave culture, with grooves driven by Mani and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren, according to a report by The Guardian.

In 1991, NME critic Mary Anne Hobbs described it as “the most fluent crossover album of the last decade.”

A devoted Manchester United supporter, Mani also enjoyed fishing in later life, often followed by a visit to the pub.

He is survived by his twin sons, Gene Clarke and George Christopher, aged 12.