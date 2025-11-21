Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist, dies at 63

Gary Mounfield, the influential bassist known as Mani from The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.

His former bandmate Ian Brown confirmed the news on social media, writing: “Rest in peace Mani”.

Madchester pioneer Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic lineup with Brown, John Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren.

He played on their landmark 1989 self-titled debut album, which produced era-defining tracks like “I Wanna Be Adored,” “She Bangs The Drums” and “I Am The Resurrection.”

The album helped shape the late-’80s and early-’90s Madchester sound, blending rock riffs with dance rhythms and laying the groundwork for Britpop acts such as Oasis, Blur and Pulp.

Stone Roses to Primal Scream Mani also recorded the Roses’ second album, Second Coming (1994), before the band split in 1996 citing musical differences.

He joined Primal Scream in 1997 and became central to their evolving sound. His bass work powered “Kowalski”, the krautrock-influenced single from Vanishing Point. He went on to record four more albums with the band.

Tributes from music peers Musicians across the British indie scene paid tribute.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans shared a photo with Mani, writing: “It never failed to bring a smile to my face — and that was exactly the same for the man himself.”

Beyond Music Mani made a cameo appearance in the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People and later joined the bass supergroup Freebass, alongside Andy Rourke (The Smiths) and Peter Hook (New Order).

He had planned a 2026 speaking tour titled “The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me”, reflecting on his decades in rock.