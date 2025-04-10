Gauahar Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Zaid Darbar, flaunts baby bump in Instagram video | WATCH

Congratulations are pouring in for Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar as they are expecting their second child soon. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss fame took to her Instagram handle and announced her second pregnancy.

Gauahar Khan's second pregnancy with Zaid Darbar Joining the Price Tag trend with Zaid, she dropped a video from a place surrounded by nature in Karjat. In the video, Gauahar and Zaid grooved and posed to the Jessie J song. The real surprise came towards the end of the video when Gauahar flaunted her baby bump and Zaid gave her a hug.

Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, “Bismillah (baby face emoji) !! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love (heart sign) #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

See post here:

Celebs congratulate Gauahar and Zaid Responding to her announcement, singer Akriti Kakar commented, “Soooo happy god blessssssss (sic).” “Awwww this is soooo cute. Congratulations guys,” added Yuvika Chaudhary. Bharti Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Priya Malik, Sugganddha Mishra, Nisha Rawal, Anita Hassanandani Reddy and Vishal Dadlani extended their love to the family.

Among the fans, someone wrote to Gauahar and Zaid: “Wow wow wow…. What a news in the morning. God bless you guys (sic).” “OMG OMG... My favourite is going to have a bigger and happier family! Wishing you all the love light and happiness,” added another. One more commented, “What a trendy way to announce the news.”

Gauahar and Zaid's family Gauahar is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. After her successful TV career, she made her film debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009 and rose to fame with Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She also appeared in web series like Bestseller, Salt City, Shiksha Mandal and Lovely Lolla.

She hosted Netflix's The Most Eligible Singles and appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa last year. Her last film was 14 Phere.

Zaid, on the other hand, is the son of music director, Ismail Darbar. He is among the popular choreographers and social media personalities.

Gauahar and Zaid met after he slid into her Instagram DM and grew closer. They dated for some time before getting married in a nikah ceremony on 25 December 2020.