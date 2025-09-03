Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome second child; Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Sameera Reddy shower blessings

Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents for the second time. The couple had their second child on September 1. On Wednesday, they shared a joint post, announcing the arrival of their second son.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy for second time Khan and Zaid Darbar shared that their first child, Zehaan, is ‘overjoyed’ to step into his new role as a big brother.

The couple shared the happy news with the world on Instagram. They posted an adorable picture of a lion and lioness with two cubs, symbolising their family of four. In writing, the post read, "Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Sharing the post, their captioned mentioned, “Alhamdullah.”

See post here:

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the family from fans, friends and industry stars.

Celebs congratulate Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Among them was Swara Bhasker, who wrote in the comments, “SO many congratulations Gau!” Dia Mirza added a couple of red heart emojis. Neeti Mohan commented, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.”

“Congratulations,” said Amyra Dastur.

Sameera Reddy wrote, “Congratulations (heart emojis) wishing so much joy and love to your family!”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's family Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got married in December 2020.

In December 2022, the couple announced the actor's first preganancy. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan in May 2023.

Earlier this year, Gauahar Khan announced her second pregnancy in April. The couple dropped a video from one of their holidays. While dancing to Jessie J’s trending song Price Tag, Khan dropped the new of her second pregnancy as she revealed her baby bump.