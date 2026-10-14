Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in Zubeen Garg death case. Who is she and what are the charges against her?

The accused in the singer Zubeen Garg death case, Amritprava Mahanta, was recently released from jail on bail. She was lodged in a jail in Assam's Dima Hasao district and stepped out after a year. The Gauhati High Court granted Mahanta bail against a bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Accused in Zubeen Garg death case appear in court after bail On Wednesday, Amritprava Mahanta, who is one of the accused in the case, appeared before a fast-track court, reported The Assam Tribune.

Who is Amritprabha Mahanta Amritprabha Mahanta was late Zubeen Garg's co-singer. She is an Assamese singer and performing artist known for her musical releases, including regional tracks.

She gained attention after the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. She was arrested in October 2025 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death case. Mahanta is one of seven accused in the case.

She was one of the people accompanying Garg during the fatal trip where he lost his life.

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea. He was in the country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Besides Mahanta, NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, cousin and since-suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are accused in the case.

What are the charges against her Amritprava Mahanta is currently facing six charges in the Zubeen Garg death case, including murder under Section 103(1), criminal conspiracy under Section 61(2) and causing disappearance of evidence under Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per a report by NDTV.

Amritprabha Mahanta on Zubeen Garg's health Talking about the death of Garg, Mahanta opened up about what happened on the fateful day in Singapore. She said that she didn't notice anything unusual about the late singer before he went for swimming.

She told the media, as quoted by The Assam Tribune, "Why it happened, how it happened, I have come to the thinking that it was his destiny. Everyone in the team was concerned about his medicines. He had asked me to remind him to take them."