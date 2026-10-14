Gauhati HC grants bail to accused in Zubeen Garg death case. Who is she and what are the charges against her?

The accused in the singer Zubeen Garg death case, Amritprava Mahanta, was recently released from jail on bail. She was lodged in a jail in Assam's Dima Hasao district and stepped out after a year. The Gauhati High Court granted Mahanta bail against a bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

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Accused in Zubeen Garg death case appear in court after bail On Wednesday, Amritprava Mahanta, who is one of the accused in the case, appeared before a fast-track court, reported The Assam Tribune.

Who is Amritprabha Mahanta Amritprabha Mahanta was late Zubeen Garg's co-singer. She is an Assamese singer and performing artist known for her musical releases, including regional tracks.

She gained attention after the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. She was arrested in October 2025 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death case. Mahanta is one of seven accused in the case.

She was one of the people accompanying Garg during the fatal trip where he lost his life.

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea. He was in the country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

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Besides Mahanta, NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, cousin and since-suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are accused in the case.

What are the charges against her Amritprava Mahanta is currently facing six charges in the Zubeen Garg death case, including murder under Section 103(1), criminal conspiracy under Section 61(2) and causing disappearance of evidence under Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per a report by NDTV.

Amritprabha Mahanta on Zubeen Garg's health Talking about the death of Garg, Mahanta opened up about what happened on the fateful day in Singapore. She said that she didn't notice anything unusual about the late singer before he went for swimming.

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She told the media, as quoted by The Assam Tribune, "Why it happened, how it happened, I have come to the thinking that it was his destiny. Everyone in the team was concerned about his medicines. He had asked me to remind him to take them."

Mahanta added that Garg did not show signs of ill health prior to the incident. "If we notice something about his health, we can sense it, but that day I did not feel anything. I saw him happy. Zubeen da took us swimming of his own will, and I respected whatever he said. I never raised my voice over what Zubeen da wanted to do, and I was a new member of the team,” she said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.