Gaurav Khanna addresses mixed reactions to his calm nature in Bigg Boss 19: ‘Wanted to speak only when…’

TV actor Gaurav Khanna won the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. He emerged as the winner of the show after spending months in the Bigg Boss house. After winning the controversial show, he dedicated his win to his fans.

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna remained one of the most popular names of the season, enjoying a strong support from fans.

Gaurav Khanna on winning Bigg Boss 19 Talking to news agency ANI, Khanna shared at the grand finale, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot."

While the Anupamaa star had immense support from his fans, he was also criticised by a section of netizens for his quiet personality in the show. While some called it fake, his fans supported him.

Hinting at the same, Gaurav Khanna also said that he wanted to win the show without violence or aggression.

"I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation," he said.

Gaurav Khanna on why he won the show He also shared that he could win the show because of his connection with the audience.

"Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers," he also added.

The actor took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh along with the coveted trophy. He also won a car from the show.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale Gaurav Khanna was in the final of Bigg Boss 19 alongside Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More.

While Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More were eliminated moments before the winner announcement, Farrhana Bhatt became the runner-up of the show.