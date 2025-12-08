Gaurav Khanna becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 19: From cash prize to more, here's what he took home

The journey of Bigg Boss 19 concluded on Sunday night. The top two finalists of the season were Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. While Khanna was declared the winner of the season, Bhatt was the runner-up. But, do you know what the winner takes home from the Salman Khan-hosted show?

What did Gaurav Khanna win from Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna won ₹50 lakh and the coveted trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss 19.

Besides the cash prize, he also won a car during a task.

Gaurav Khanna's first post after winning Talking about winning the show, Khanna's team shared his first post on social media. Posing with the trophy and his wife, the post read: "The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. They kept asking, “What will GK do?”

"And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal.

“This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs. Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Signing off with love.”

He also dedicated his win to his fans during an interview with ANI.

Gaurav Khanna was one of the popular housemates with a strong fan base.

He told the news agency, “I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person.”

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale recap Before the final announcement, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt made an emotional exit from the Bigg Boss house, where they spent 15 weeks. They also extended their gratitude to everyone, including fans as they walked down memory lane to remember their time in the show.

Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt made it to the top along with Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.