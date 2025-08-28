Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna says he wants kids, his wife doesn’t; social media explodes, ‘Bro, the world is watching’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, actor Gaurav Khanna opened up about his personal life. During a conversation with contestant Mridul, the Anupamaa actor revealed his wish to become a father. However, his wife is not in favour of it.

In Bigg Boss 19 Episode 4, aired on August 27, Mridul asks Gaurav during an evening chat how long he has been married. When the actor says it’s almost nine years, the YouTuber asks if they have kids.

“Unko chahiye nahi. Meri biwi ko chahiye nahi (My wife doesn’t want it),” Gaurav Khanna says.

“Aur aapko? (What about you?)” Mridul asks.

“Mujhe chahiye. Par, ab love marriage hai to, jo wo bolengi wo karna padega. Pyar kia to nibhana padega (I want kids. But, since it’s a love marriage, I must follow what she says. If I’ve chosen love, I’ve got to stand by it.),” Gaurav adds, to which Mridul chuckles.

“Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai. Responsibility hoti hai bahot. Aur, hum log sirf main aur wo hain. Main agar din bhar kaam pe chala jaun, kal ko unko kaam mil gaya, to hum baccho ko kisi aur ke sath nahi chhodna chahte (Her point of view is also right. It’s a big responsibility. And, right now, it’s just the two of us. If I’m out working all day, and tomorrow she also gets a job, we don’t want to leave our kids with someone else),” he says.

“I wanted babies. But, she explained it to me. So, I decided against it,” Gaurav says.

Mridul asks if they are open to having babies in future.

“We’ll see. Never say never,” Gaurav replies.

In Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna is one of the housemates nominated for eviction in the very first week.

Gaurav Khanna married actress Akanksha Chamola in 2016. Akanksha is a TV star and dancer, who is active on YouTube. She has more than 3 lakh Instagram followers.

Akanksha has worked in popular serials like Swaragini, Bhootu, Can You See Me and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Social media reactions Many social media users have praised Gaurav Khanna for respecting his wife’s choice.

“The way GK respects his wife’s choice of not having any kids is really praiseworthy,” wrote one user.

“What's wrong with not having kids? If a woman says she doesn't want kids and society judges her for that, it's society's problem,” wrote another.

However, not everyone was happy about it.

One user slammed Khanna for his comments, “Gaurav could have said ‘it's our mutual decision not to have kids’. Bro, the entire world is watching, and now people are judging his wife, who is not even part of the show. They were not your best friends, so you didn't have to answer that question.”

“Seriously, what a woman! From whatever I’ve seen of her, she tries too hard to act extra modern. All this is just celebrity intoxication,” another user criticised Akanksha.

Celebrity MasterChef India Before joining Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna won the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India in 2025. He received the golden chef’s coat, a trophy and ₹20 lakh.

Judges Farah Khan, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar praised his cooking skills. Nikki Tamboli was runner-up, and Tejasswi Prakash was third.