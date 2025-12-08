Gaurav Khanna on marriage, family and parenthood: The Bigg Boss 19 winner’s journey to the trophy

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, the celebrated television actor known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has always been more than just a screen presence. Over the years, he has consistently shared his thoughts on personal choices, relationships, and life, giving fans a glimpse into his beliefs and principles.

On Family, Marriage and Parenthood One of the most discussed aspects of Gaurav’s personal life has been his stance on parenthood. He has openly admitted that he loves children and had hoped to become a father. However, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, has stated she does not want children at the moment.

Gaurav has emphasised the importance of mutual respect in marriage, saying, “Of course I love kids … but if my wife doesn’t want them, I will respect her decision.”

He has further clarified that sharing this on national television was not a strategy to gain sympathy but an honest reflection of his real feelings. His openness has earned him respect from many viewers, though some critics questioned whether discussing such private matters was appropriate for a reality show. Gaurav remained steadfast, asserting that honesty and transparency define his worldview.

On His Image and Gameplay Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Gaurav’s calm and composed demeanour drew widespread attention. He avoided unnecessary conflicts, maintained emotional balance, and addressed situations with dignity. Observers noted that he was one of the most mature contestants, able to speak his mind while respecting others.

This approach reflects his broader philosophy: life should be guided by respect, patience, and understanding rather than impulsive reactions. Gaurav’s measured behaviour in a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss has reinforced his reputation as someone thoughtful and principled.

On Career and Public Life Having worked in television for nearly two decades, Gaurav has balanced career ambition with personal integrity. From his early roles to his acclaimed performance in Anupamaa, he has consistently prioritised professionalism and authentic storytelling. Even in reality television, he chose to remain true to his beliefs, demonstrating that fame need not compromise personal values.

Gaurav Khanna’s strategy, combined with his personality, helped him clinch the Bigg Boss 19 trophy in 2025. His calm approach, emotional intelligence, and ability to connect with both fellow contestants and viewers set him apart in a house often dominated by conflict.

During the finale, a brief reopening of the voting lines allowed fans one last chance to support their favourite. Gaurav’s strong fanbase ensured he received the majority of votes, edging out Farhana Bhatt in a tight race.

The actor lifted the trophy and reportedly took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, cementing his status not just as a winner of the show, but also as a respected and admired public figure.