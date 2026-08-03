Gaurav Khanna reveals painful rubber bullet injuries from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stunt. Fans are concerned

Gaurav Khanna has left fans concerned after sharing a glimpse of the injuries he suffered while performing a physically demanding stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Gaurav Khanna revealed the bruises he sustained during the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt The actor posted a video on his Instagram Story showing multiple marks and bruises on his back, reportedly caused by rubber bullets used during the challenge. Reflecting on the experience after watching the episode on television, Khanna wrote, “I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this guys... still have these marks (sic).”

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The latest episode featured Khanna alongside Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan Wahi in a difficult stunt that appeared to leave all four contestants injured. The challenge involved contestants enduring repeated impacts from rubber bullets, with the intensity of the task becoming a major talking point among viewers.

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Khanna’s video offered a closer look at the bruising and marks left on his back, drawing strong reactions on social media platform X. Several fans praised the actor for his commitment to the competition while expressing concern about the physical toll of the stunt.

One user wrote, “When seen other contestants injuries we could see are less compared to what GK has got ! GK Definitely has taken more than 40 also there are more on legs too. Why??😢😢 (sic)”

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Another fan highlighted that the marks had remained visible even after the stunt was completed, writing, “Gaurav shared this story on his ig revealing that he is still carrying the scars he got while performing stunts on KKK15. This looks absolutely brutal, man. I really hope he is doing okay. I am so proud of him. I love how he's giving 100% to the show (sic).”

Some viewers said they had expected Khanna’s appearance on the reality show to involve difficult challenges but had not anticipated seeing him endure such visible injuries. One fan posted, “Mr Khanna 😢 i was not ready for this please 🥺 I was ready to bear cooking show, bigboss but not this kind of pain for u 😢 yes I was excited to see you in KKK but not ready to see you in such a painful situations please 🥺 be careful 😭😔 (sic)”

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The stunt also triggered criticism from viewers who questioned whether the challenge had been unnecessarily harsh. One social media user wrote, “Why the hell did they even authorize a stunt like this? KKK is supposed to be about overcoming your fears, not putting contestants through unnecessary cruelty. I feel bad for everyone who had to go through that bullet stunt (sic).”

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More about the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on 1 August 2026, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as the host. The adventure-based reality show is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and features contestants taking on a series of physically demanding and fear-inducing challenges.

New episodes are broadcast on Colours TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm and are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

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This season’s contestant line-up includes Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry (Orhan Awatramani) and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.