Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari celebrates with emotional post ‘Mera bhai jeet gaya’

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up with all the noise and nerves you would expect from a three-month brawl inside the house. Gaurav Khanna won the show this year, announced in the finale held on Sunday, 7 December. The cheers that hit the studio when Salman Khan announced him the winner were loud, but the loudest one came later from someone who knew exactly what the grind felt like. Mridul Tiwari came out of the finale looking like he had won something too. “Mera bhai jeet gaya, main bahut khush hoon,” he said, and the smile said the rest.

He added another line that summed up their dynamic neatly: “Agar dost jeet jaaye, to woh humari bhi jeet hoti hai.”

How Mridul Tiwari marked the moment online Not long after the episode ended, Mridul dropped a video on Instagram with Gaurav, both of them holding the trophy.

In the clip, he teased the running gag from the show. “GK kya Karega?” he asked, echoing Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal’s digs. Then he answered himself, pointing straight at the trophy: “GK yeh Karega.” Gaurav, not one to leave the sentiment hanging, pulled Mridul in and said, “Yeh mera chhota bhai hai.”

Gaurav and Mridul's bond that outlasted tasks, fights, and nominations Inside the house, Gaurav and Mridul were easy to spot whenever tensions peaked. They stood together through nominations, tempers and the usual Bigg Boss theatrics. At the finale, they performed on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, leaning into the joke the house had already assigned them - the season’s “cutest brother duo.”

Gaurav’s win and the first message that broke the internet Minutes after the trophy touched his hands, the Anupamaa star posted his celebratory picture - him, wife Akanksha Chamol, and Mridul Tiwari. He wrote one anyway: “Winnnnnerrrr is Hereeeeeeeeeee. Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan. THE TROPHYYY IS HOME.”

It was a clean sweep for him on the night. As per reports, Gaurav took home ₹50 lakh along with the iconic trophy, edging past Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

His team summed up the mood in a long note to fans: “The three-month journey has finally come to an end… And what an end it has been. The trophy is home… GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did.”

FAQs Who won Bigg Boss 19? Gaurav Khanna won the Bigg Boss 19 title.

What did Mridul Tiwari say after the win? He said, “Mera bhai jeet gaya,” calling it a win for both of them.