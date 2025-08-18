Gauri Khan, Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar and others attend Vikram Phadnis’ father’s prayer meet

Fashion designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis, who recently lost his father, held a prayer meet in Mumbai on August 17. Several members of the film and fashion fraternity were present to offer their condolences and stand by him during this difficult time.a

Advertisement

Close friends Neelam Kothari and Gauri Khan were among the first to be spotted leaving Phadnis’ residence. They were joined by designer Nandita Mahtani and choreographer Shabina Khan, both of whom came to extend their support.

The gathering saw a host of other well-known faces, including Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan, Reema Kagti, Huma Qureshi, Saiyami Kher, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrived with her son Agastya Nanda, while Amrita Arora was seen with her mother, Joyce. Actors Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty and Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol were also in attendance.

Advertisement

Phadnis, who has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has often credited Salman Khan for changing the course of his career. In an earlier interview, he recalled how the superstar once called him late at night and said, “You are my designer from today,” a moment that defined his journey in the industry.