Gauri Khan’s Torii restaurant reacts after YouTuber finds ‘fake paneer’ — ‘As dish contains soy-based ingredients…’

Testing paneer in restaurants has become the latest obsession on the internet. Recently a popular YouTuber visited Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's Mumbai restaurant Torii to test their paneer. Claiming that the paneer served was ‘fake’ after a purity test, Sarthak Sachdeva posted a video and wrote, “fake paneer?” Responding to the claims, the Gauri Khan restaurant has dismissed the speculations.

Gauri Khan's restaurant serving ‘fake paneer’? In the video, Sarthak went on to test paneer served at celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai. He went to some of Mumbai’s trending eateries, including Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else. He conducted a test with iodine at these places and revealed that the paneer served as real as it did not react to the iodine.

When he reached Khan's Torii, his video showed the paneer turning black after in contact with iodine. Sarthak in disbelief says in the moment, "Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the (The paneer served at Shah Rukh Khan's restaurant turned out to be fake. It blows my mind!)”

Internet reacts to Torii video The video quickly blew the minds of the netizens. A user wrote in the comments, “Appreciate your honesty. Not everyone has courage to do this.” “Bro youtuber hai ya Scientist (are you a YouTuber or Scientist),” added another.

Parul Gulati commented, “Meri feed pe sirf asli nakli paneer hi aa raha hai…. Ghar pe asli paneer kahan se mangwau? (Only real fake cheese is coming on my feed.... Where should I order real cheese at home)”

Torii reacts to viral video of ‘fake paneer’ Meanwhile, Torii's official Instagram commented, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

Gauri Khan's Torii is a luxury dining spot located in the posh Pali Hill area of Mumbai. “The menu features a variety of dishes, from classic favorites to modern creations. Owned by Gauri Khan, each dish at Tori is crafted to perfection, promising an unforgettable experience,” read their website.