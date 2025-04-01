Gautami Kapoor hits back at Ekta Kapoor for indirect dig at husband Ram Kapoors weight loss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], April 1 (ANI): Gautami Kapoor, actor Ram Kapoor's wife, took a jibe at writer and producer Ekta Kapoor for her indirect dig at Ram's drastic weight loss.

In her latest Instagram post, Gautami not only addressed Ekta's remark but was also seen mimicking her from a video she posted earlier this month. In the video, Gautami mocked the director's gestures and actions as she repeated her dialogue from the clip.

In the video, Ram's wife was talking about her workout. In the clip, she highlights weight loss techniques including ozempic, an anti-inflammatory diet and more.

"Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet, should I do Mounjaro, should I do Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs) or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth?"

She concluded, "But mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough)," before taking a dig at Ekta Kapoor's show title, "Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi ache lagte hain."

The controversy arose after Ekta shared a video that appeared to be a subtle dig at 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' actor Ram Kapoor's drastic weight loss.

In the video posted by Ekta on March 11, the producer said, "What do I do? I've gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!"

In the caption, she wrote: "Ozempic ho jaye."

It is not the first time that producer Ekta Kapoor has made headlines. Last year, the producers came into the limelight after Mumbai Police registered a case against her, Shobha Kapoor and the Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act.

The case was related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform 'Alt Balaji'.