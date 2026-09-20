‘Gaza situation unjustifiable’: Ed Sheeran makes first comments about Macklemore controversy during Philadelphia concert

Alone at the stage of a stripped-down concert in Philadelphia on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran addressed the recent controversy surrounding his tour head-on.

In his first direct remarks since rapper Macklemore was dropped from the lineup over pro-Palestinian statements, Sheeran apologised to his fans, acknowledging he had made “mistakes” in handling the fallout.

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“I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” he told the crowd.

Performing without any opening acts, the singer also clarified his stance on the ongoing conflict, condemning the 7 October 2023 attacks as "horrific" while describing the situation in Gaza as “unjustifiable”.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Macklemore fallout

Tour fallout Several artists left the tour and the price for tickets dropped and sales declined for the remaining US leg of his Loop Tour due to the controversy.

The singer has said the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters, not him.

Stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict "My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone," he said at the start of Saturday's show, adding that he is committed to his fans and that is why he returned to the stage.

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“Now, I want to address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand,” he said.

Also Read | Finneas and Aaron Rowe exit Ed Sheeran tour after Macklemore removal

“I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.”

Sheeran said what happened in Israel during the 7 October 2023 attacks was "horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain".

He added: "What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children's lives, and this systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."

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He said he is trying "to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times and listening and learning, because I do not know enough".

Impact on remaining tour The singer said he took issue with the idea that venues would "preapprove" content or performers, which received applause from the audience.

Sheeran then closed his statement by saying that he hoped his concert could be a place where everyone could gather irrespective of their beliefs.

Sheeran's remaining tour dates are scheduled with shows set throughout North and South America. While the mega-star's previous tour was among the highest-grossing of all time, some ticket prices for this show dropped to $32 (£24).