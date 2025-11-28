‘Gehra Hua’ from Dhurandhar out: Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals elevate Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun’s tender romance

The makers of the upcoming spy-thriller 'Dhurandhar' have released the film’s third track, ‘Gehra Hua,’ fronted by the voice of Arijit Singh — offering audiences a tender and emotionally rich glimpse into the on-screen relationship between the lead actors.

Dhurandar's third track ‘Gehra Hua’ out Composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Irshad Kamil (and also featuring vocals from Armaan Khan), the release arrives after the reception of the film’s title track and the earlier song ‘Ishq Jalakar (Karvaan)’.

‘Gehra Hua’ unfolds as a melodious, soft romantic number that attempts to bring out the emotional core of Dhurandhar’s love story — a contrast to the action-heavy energy of the film’s earlier songs. According to reports, the track explores themes of deep attraction and emotional vulnerability.

Also Read | Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC to seek stay on Dhurandar

Indeed, Arijit Singh’s beautiful vocals elevate the song — his soft, emotive singing lends a sincere, heartfelt quality to the track, making it a standout on the album.

At the song launch, Ranveer Singh spoke in admiration of his young co-star Sara Arjun.

He described her as a “prodigy,” saying, “Sara here is a prodigy. You just know some people are prodigies since childhood. Much like Dakota Fanning in Hollywood. Sara, I think it's a testament to you that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. It feels like she has done 50 films before this. So precocious as a person, as a performer. … You are one of the finest actors that I have shared the screen with. You make me look better … I can't believe it's your first film.”

Internet praises Arijit Singh's vocals Many listeners have poured praise on social media. One fan commented, “No Filmfare, No Oscar, No Grammy. No Award In The World can justify the level of Arijit's voice and the feel he sings with. Arijit sir is not a voice. He is a feeling, an emotion. He is immortal. So lucky to have him in our generation (sic).”

Another person wrote, “I never want Arijit's era to end. He is the one who makes me feel like I am in a relationship even when I am single (sic).”

A third user praises Shashwat's composition and commented, “Shashwat bro….. you’re setting the standards very high (sic).”

About the film Dhurandhar, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is shaping up as a high-stakes spy-action thriller combined with layers of romance and drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, alongside a strong ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal — with the Sara Arjun cast in a key role.

The film’s title track, released in October 2025, had already established a robust tone of action — blending Punjabi rhythms, hip-hop energy and gritty cinematic flair.

Listen to the title track here

Meanwhile, ‘Gehra Hua’ brings in emotional contrast — hinting that beyond the spy games and action, the film will explore personal relationships and human emotions.

‘Dhurandar’ arrives in theatres on December 5.