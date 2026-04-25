Gen V cancelled by Prime Video after two seasons

Prime Video has officially cancelled its superhero series Gen V after two seasons, bringing an end to the college-set spin-off of The Boys.

Gen V cancelled after two seasons The cancellation comes six months after season 2 of the young adult drama set at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting concluded in October 2025. The news arrives whilst the mothership series The Boys is currently airing its fifth and final season on the streaming platform.

"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," said Vought Cinematic Universe executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg in a statement. "You'll see them again."

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The cancellation was widely anticipated within the industry. One of the Gen V stars, Asa Germann, recently secured a series regular role on another streaming programme, Paramount Plus's Frisco King, signalling that a third season was unlikely to materialise.

Characters from Gen V are set to make appearances in the remaining episodes of The Boys, following the spin-off's final scenes which showed the main characters being recruited into the resistance against Vought and Homelander. This setup was established in the Gen V season 2 finale, where supes were recruited by The Boys character Annie January, played by Erin Moriarty, for the resistance against Homelander's dictatorship.

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About Gen V Gen V first premiered in 2023 to strong viewership and critical acclaim. When season 2 premiered with its first three episodes in September 2025, it raked in 424 million minutes viewed, enough to reach number eight on the Nielsen streaming top 10 originals chart. That represented the show's largest weekly total ever, with two thirds of that total coming from adults aged 18 to 49.

However, the show failed to make the top 10 again save for one more week during season 2, suggesting viewership momentum had slowed considerably from its debut run.

The series suffered a devastating setback during production. One of its stars, Chance Perdomo, died in a motorcycle accident on his way to the set in March 2024. As a result, production of the second season was significantly delayed and the show underwent major rewrites to accommodate his absence.

Season 2 starred Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

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Gen V took place at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where young supes train for the chance to one day join The Seven. The show explored themes of youth radicalisation, corruption and the darker side of superhero culture through a younger lens than its parent series.

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Brant Engelstein also executive produced. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou served as co-executive producers.

Gen V was developed by Craig Rosenberg, Goldberg and Kripke. All series in The Boys franchise are produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

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About Vought Rising Whilst Gen V is ending and The Boys concludes its five-season run on 20 May, the Vought Cinematic Universe continues to expand. Spin-off Vought Rising is set to debut in 2027.

Vought Rising stars Aya Cash and Jensen Ackles, who also serve as producers. Paul Grellong is showrunner and executive producer. The prequel series will follow the exploits of Soldier Boy and Stormfront in the 1950s, exploring Vought's rise to power decades before the events of The Boys.

Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, Weaver, Moritz, Shetty, Marmur, Levin, Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Starr and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on Vought Rising.

Additionally, the spin-off The Boys: Mexico remains in active development, though details about that project remain scarce and it is still far from its premiere date.

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Also Read | The Boys creator explains why THIS character was killed off so early in Season 5

The cancellation of Gen V marks a significant shift for Prime Video's superhero universe. With The Boys ending after its current season and Gen V now cancelled, Vought Rising becomes the sole confirmed live-action series within the franchise scheduled for release, leaving the future expansion of the Vought Cinematic Universe somewhat uncertain beyond 2027.

The integrated storytelling approach across the franchise means that whilst Gen V as a standalone series has ended, the characters and storylines established over its two seasons will continue to play a role in the broader narrative universe that Kripke and his team have constructed.