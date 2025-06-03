Gen V Season 2 release date OUT: When and where to watch, full schedule, new cast and plot revealed

Prime Video has officially announced that the second season of ‘Gen V’, the popular spin-off of ‘The Boys’, will premiere on September.

The first three episodes will drop together on the platform, followed by new episodes released weekly. The season finale is scheduled for October.

When and where to watch Gen V Season 2? The announcement was made during a panel at CCXP Mexico, where fans got a glimpse of what’s to come in the next chapter of the gritty superhero drama.

The first three episodes of the second season of Gen V will drop together on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. After that, the episodes will drop on a weekly basis till the finale, which is scheduled for October 22.

Meet the cast of Gen V Season 2 Returning cast members include Jaz Sinclair as Marie, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Joining the cast this season is Hamish Linklater, who plays the new dean at Godolkin University.

Actor Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep in ‘The Boys’, will also make an appearance in the show.

Watch the teaser trailer of the show here:

What do we know about the show so far? Set after the events of ‘The Boys’ Season 4, the new season follows Marie and her friends as they return to Godolkin University, now under the strict control of Dean Shetty’s replacement, played by Linklater. This season, the university takes on a darker tone as Supes are trained to become soldiers, not heroes.

As tensions rise between humans and Supes, the group stumbles upon a secret military programme that could shift the power balance forever. The discovery sets the stage for a deeper conflict, and the students must decide where they stand.

‘Gen V’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Following the success of its first season, which received praise for its bold storytelling and strong performances, Season 2 is one of Prime Video’s most anticipated releases of the year.