'Gen Z smart, future of India in their hands': Actor Jeet praises youth-led protests

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Bengali actor Jeet has praised Gen Z for being "smart" and clear-thinking, while urging young people to continue speaking up and playing their part in the country's future.

While speaking to ANI, Jeet said he has seen many young people around him and believes the generation has a different way of looking at things. Calling them "very smart", the actor said, "Look, Gen Z is a very smart generation. We have a lot of children in our house who are Gen Z, and they carry a lot of clarity. Their way of thinking is also very different, very amazing, and very beautiful."

Jeet went on to talk about the recent youth-led protests and student demonstrations over examination irregularities and paper leaks. He said the way young people came forward to raise their voices was "beautiful" and praised the government's handling of the situation.

"We saw a few days ago, when the paper was leaked, how the youth came forward and raised their voices. And this is also as beautiful as the way our government dealt with it. That was also a very good way," he said.

"And so, if you walk on the path of truth, on the right path, then the outcome is often good. Although, sometimes it takes time, the end is always good," he added.

Jeet further praised the younger generation for the role it can play in the country's growth. He said, "You are great. You are amazing. Keep doing beautiful work like this, and keep strengthening our country for the coming days. You have a very big role to play in this because the youth has a major contribution to anything new and to the progress of our country."

"You are Gen Z, so the future of India is in your hands. Keep fighting like this and make our country even more proud," he added.

Meanwhile, Jeet is gearing up for his upcoming Bengali film 'Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat', in which he plays freedom fighter and revolutionary Ananta Lal Singh.

Speaking about the character, Jeet said he was drawn to Singh's story and wanted his struggle and sacrifice to reach a wider audience.

He said, "The way Anand Singh's character touched me, I can literally say that I fell in love with this character. I felt that the ideology, struggle, and sacrifice of this character should reach people through a film. That is where this journey began. I feel very fortunate."