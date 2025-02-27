Gene Hackman death: From meeting at gym to marriage - All about actor’s love story with wife Betsy Arakawa

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe home, along with their pet dog on Wednesday. An investigation has been launched to probe their death. While fans continue to remember the Hollywood icon, let's look at his heartfelt love story with his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa.

How Gene Hackman met Betsy Arakawa Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa first met at a gym in California. Betsy was working at the fitness centre as a part-timer while juggling her music career. Hailing from Hawaii, Betsy was a classical pianist.

Advertisement

Gene Hackman and Betsy began seeing each other around mid-80s. Hackman was previously married to Faye Maltese. He ended his first marriage in 1986.

Did Gene Hackman leave his first wife for Betsy? Many believed that Hackman left his first wife Faye Maltese for Betsy. He once clarified that it wasn't the case. In fact, he once revealed why he and Maltese ended their marriage.

Referring to his character Harry Mackenzie from Twice in a Lifetime, Hackman told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "By the way, I did not leave my real-life wife for a younger woman. We just drifted apart. We lost sight of each other. When you work in this business, marriage takes a great deal of work and love."

Advertisement

When Gene Hackman married Betsy By 1990, Hackman and Betsy moved together to their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In 1991, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa walked down the aisle and continued to live in the same house.

Gene Hackman and Betsy's home Gene Hackman and Betsy's Santa Fe home was designed. The house made it to the Architectural Digest in April 1990. The couple reportedly transformed an abandoned 1950s block building into a light and open space, blending pueblo, colonial New Mexico, and Spanish Baroque styles.

Betsy helped Hackman to design the house. While the actor designed the floor plan, Betsy took charge of decisions when he was away for films. As per the digest, the couple sourced their house furniture locally and from boutiques worldwide, including New York, California, and Germany.

Advertisement

Gene Hackman and Betsy's life Gene Hackman and Betsy don't have kids together. Hackman has three kids from his previous marriage- son Christopher Allen and daughters Leslie Anne and Elizabeth Jean.

However, the couple was found of dogs. As per Hackman's bio with Simon & Schuster, he and Betsy had two German shepherds at home. Earlier, they had three dogs.

Hackman retired from the industry in the 2000s and Betsy was his biggest support throughout. While Betsy lived a private life, the couple always made sure they took their time out for weekly date nights. “Friday night is set aside for a Comedy Channel marathon, with particular attention paid to Eddie Izzard,” the actor once told Empire in 2020.