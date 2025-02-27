Gene Hackman movies to stream: Two-time Oscar winner and five-time nominee Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, have died. The couple had been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

Gene Hackman, one of Hollywood's greatest ‘tough guys’, left behind an incredible cinematic legacy. He won two Oscars for ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’, and was also nominated for roles in ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘I Never Sang For My Father’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’.

Although the Hollywood star wasn't seen much in the last two decades, Gene Hackman has left his footprints in some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed movies in history, ranging from ‘The Conversation’ to ‘The French Connection’.

Livemint brings you a list of Gene Hackman movies that are streaming on OTT platforms in India:

1. Mississipi Burning Set against the summer of 1964, ‘Mississipi Burning’ features two FBI agents (Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe) who investigate the disappearance of three civil rights activists in Mississippi.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. The French Connection Gene Hackman received his first Oscar for his role in ‘The French Connection’, in which he plays New York City detective Popeye Doyle, an officer determined to bring down a French heroin smuggler.

Where to watch: The movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime in India.

3. Unforgiven The movie 'Unforgiven' bagged four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Gene Hackman. The film centres on a gunfighter, who takes on one last job.

Where to watch: In India, the movie is available for rent on Amazon Prime.

4. No Way Out 'No Way Out' is a fast-paced thriller in which Gene Hackman plays the Secretary of Defense, who murders his mistress and then attempts to frame a Russian spy for the incident.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Also Read | Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy found dead at New Mexico house

5. Runaway Jury In 'Runaway Jury', Gene Hackman takes on the role of a shady jury consultant, Rankin Fitch, who uses illegal means to stack the jury with people sympathetic to the defence.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Geronimo: An American Legend This movie tells the story of an Apache chief and his armed resistance to the US government's subjugation of his people. Director Walter Hill wanted this movie to be titled ‘Geronimo’s War’.