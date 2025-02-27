Oscar-winning actor and novelist Gene Hackman and veteran actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in New Mexico's Santa Fe on Thursday. Hackman was known for award-winning performances and for writing several historical fictional novels, earning him popularity and fortune.

Here's a look at the net worth and property of the Oscar-winning actor.

Gene Hackman net worth With a nearly 50-year-long career, Gene Hackman starred in many renowned films, endorsements, and book sales, which were his main income sources. Hackman's total wealth or net worth before his death stood at nearly $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from wealth, Hackman has won over 30 awards, including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and two BAFTAs, in his five-decade career.

Gene Hackman property Gene Hackman has lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he owns a 12-acre property. In the 1980s, he bought a 25-acre property in Montecito, California, sold for $5.5 million in 1985. This property was sold for $25 million in 2015. The Oscar-winning actor bought a house in Pebble Beach, California, sold in 1993.

Gene Hackman movies Hackman is predominantly known for his award-winning roles in movies such as "The French Connection" (1971), "Unforgiven" (1992), and "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001).

In 2004, Hackman retired from acting. In 2011, he wrote Payback at Morning Peak in 2011 and Pursuit in 2013. Hackman has also co-written three historical fiction novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan – Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None and Escape from Andersonville.

Gene Hackman wife and children Gene Hackman married Faye Maltese in 1935. The duo has children together – Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. The couple separated in 1986. In 1991, Hackman married Betsy Arakawa.