Gene Hackman’s daughter makes BIG claim amid probe into actor’s ‘suspicious’ death: ‘He was in very good physical…’

Leslie Anne Hackman, the youngest daughter of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, revealed details about the health of her father, who passed away on Wednesday. Leslie told Daily Mail that she “hadn’t talked” to her father and stepmother, Betsy Arakawa, in a “couple of months".

However, she claimed that the Oscar-winning actor was “in very good physical condition” till his death.

Hackman, Arakawa and one of his dogs were found dead at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gene Hackman's oldest daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, and Leslie think the cause of the death could be a carbon monoxide leak.

Leslie said she had a “close” relationship with her father, and claimed that “there was no indication that there was any problem” with Hackman's health.

“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she said.

“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week,” Leslie said “So he was in good health,” she added. However, Hackman’s death was “not terribly shocking because he was 95”.

Meanwhile, Leslie did not see Hackman for several months.

“We were close….I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good," she added.

While speaking about her father's relationship with Arakawa, Leslie said, “They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive.”

“[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health….So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing," she added.

Leslie plans to head to New Mexico once she speaks to cops in Santa Fe.