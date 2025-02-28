Gene Hackman’s daughter makes BIG claim amid probe into actor’s ‘suspicious’ death: ‘He was in very good physical…’

Leslie Anne Hackman revealed her father Gene Hackman was in good health before his death at 95. She hadn't spoken to him or her stepmother recently but believed a carbon monoxide leak may have caused their deaths. Leslie plans to travel to New Mexico for further information.

Livemint
Updated28 Feb 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed that the Oscar-winning actor was in good health before his death.(AP)

Leslie Anne Hackman, the youngest daughter of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, revealed details about the health of her father, who passed away on Wednesday. Leslie told Daily Mail that she “hadn’t talked” to her father and stepmother, Betsy Arakawa, in a “couple of months".

However, she claimed that the Oscar-winning actor was “in very good physical condition” till his death.

Hackman, Arakawa and one of his dogs were found dead at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gene Hackman's oldest daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, and Leslie think the cause of the death could be a carbon monoxide leak.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Gene Hackman’s wife body found mummified, bloated: Cops reveal chilling details

Leslie said she had a “close” relationship with her father, and claimed that “there was no indication that there was any problem” with Hackman's health.

“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition,” she said.

“He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week,” Leslie said “So he was in good health,” she added. However, Hackman’s death was “not terribly shocking because he was 95”.

 

Also Read | Stream Gene Hackman’s classics: ’The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and more

Meanwhile, Leslie did not see Hackman for several months.

“We were close….I hadn’t talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good," she added.

While speaking about her father's relationship with Arakawa, Leslie said, “They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive.”

Advertisement

“[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health….So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing," she added.

 

Also Read | Central drug regulator creating guidelines for gene therapies, biosimilars: DCGI

Leslie plans to head to New Mexico once she speaks to cops in Santa Fe.

“We need to wait and find out whatever information from the police,” she explained. “We weren’t expecting to have to go out there and go through the house and all that," she said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentGene Hackman’s daughter makes BIG claim amid probe into actor’s ‘suspicious’ death: ‘He was in very good physical…’
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 05:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App