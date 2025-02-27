Iconic Hollywood star Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, alongside with their pet dog were found dead at their New Mexico house, as the latest update. According to a report of NYPost, their bodies were discovered by Santa Fe County police on Wednesday afternoon.

The news has been confirmed by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. Police have ruled out foul play.

However, the cause of death still remains unknown.

Gene Hackman Gene Hackman is among the legendary actors of Hollywood. Known for his powerful performances and versatile roles, he had a career spanning over four decades.

Hackman, two-time Academy Awards-winning actor, is best known for the acclaimed film The French Connection (1971), where he essayed the role of detective Popeye Doyle. He also appeared in Bonnie and Clyde (1967), The Conversation (1974), Superman (1978), Mississippi Burning (1988), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

He won the Academy Awards for Best Actor for The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven (1992). Besides Oscars, he earned numerous accolades throughout his career.

He retired from the industry in the early 2000s, leaving behind a legacy of impeccable performances.