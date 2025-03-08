Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy dies due to hantavirus, signs of rodent entry found at Santa Fe home

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Hackman were found dead at his Santa Fe, New Mexico Home with their dead pet dog. Now Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, Dr Heather Jarrell revealed that the Superman actor had seemingly lived with the body of Betsy for a week at his house before he passed following heart disease.

In a details-filled press conference, Dr Jarrell revealed details of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Hackman's death.

Bestsy died due to hantavirus Officials reported that Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease transmitted to humans through rodents. Officials identified signs of rodent entry at the property.

Mirror UK quoted the officials saying: "We did identify signs of rodent entry and other structures on the property and provided information and resources mission related to those areas. Hantavirus can be transmitted to people through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, so it is important to take special steps when cleaning up after vermin; avoiding contact with or breathing in aerosolised rodent urine or faeces, especially in a poorly ventilated area, is key."

It is possible that the two-time Oscar winner might not have known of his wife's death for a week as he was in his advanced Alzheimer's stage.

Gene tested negative for hantavirus The 95-year-old actor died due to a severe heart disease along with Alzheimer's as a significant contributing factor, the official revealed. His autopsy report showed ruled out a heart attack or heart failure. While no food was found in Gene's stomach, he wasn't dehydrated around the time of his death. He was also tested negative for Hantavirus.

However, the officials couldn't accurately determine the exact time or date of Gene Hackman and Betsy's deaths.

While Hackman’s pacemaker recorded its last activity on February 17, Betsy was last seen in public and active via email on February 11, indicating a one-week gap between their deaths.

“Mr. Hackman’s initial pacemaker data revealed cardiac activity on February 17, with subsequent pacemaker interrogation demonstrating an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation on February 18. Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Hackman passed away first, with February 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive,” Dr Jarrell was quoted by Mirror UK.

Gene Hackman and Betsy's pet dog Talking about the couple's pet dog, Zinna, who was also found dead on the property, the police explained why the dog was in a crate. Zinna was receiving treatment at a local veterinary after a procedure and was retrieved by Betsy on the last day as seen in public. “[This] may explain why the dog was in a crate at the residence,” the publication further quoted the police.

Officials had previously ruled out any foul play in the death case of Gene Hackman and Betsy. Neither of them showed any signs of external or internal trauma as well.

Gene's body was found beside a cane and glasses. During the press conference, many questioned if it could be interpreted as evidence that he was trying to reach Betsy to help her. The sheriff explained, as by quoted Mirror UK, "That's hard to that's hard to answer. Again, it's hard to get into the frame of mind of what was happening at the time. And I don't know if we'll ever have the answer to that question, whether he was going to vote for help."