Genelia Deshmukh says long film hours are ‘tough but doable’ as Deepika Padukone's 'Spirit' exit fuels debate

As discussions around working conditions in the film industry continue, actor Genelia Deshmukh has shared her view on long working hours, saying that while the job is tough, it can be managed with proper understanding and flexibility.

The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress spoke about this on a recent interview.

Genelia Deshmukh on long working hours Speaking to Zoom, Genelia explained that working long hours is part of the process for actors, especially when schedules are tight. “It is tough but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours,” she said.

Genelia added, “I think it's fair but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it's also an understanding and a process that needs to be done.”

Her comments come as the issue of working hours in the film industry has sparked fresh debate, especially after reports of Deepika Padukone leaving the upcoming film. ‘Spirit’.

What happened between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga? According to reports, Deepika had made a few key demands before walking away from the project. These included an eight-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and not having to deliver her lines in Telugu. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly turned down those conditions, leading to her exit.

After Deepika left the film, Triptii Dimri was signed on as the leading lady opposite Prabhas for that film.

While the film world is known for its intense schedules and long shooting days, Genelia’s comments suggest that some actors are open to longer hours as long as there is mutual understanding on set.

The conversation around fair treatment, reasonable hours, and respect for actors' well-being continues to grow, both in India and around the world.