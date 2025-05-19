General Hospital actor Steve Burton marries chef Michelle Lundstrom in intimate ceremony

General Hospital star Steve Burton has exchanged vows with his girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom, a chef and content creator, in a romantic Orthodox church ceremony followed by an ultra-exclusive oceanfront reception in Laguna Beach, California.

The 54-year-old actor married Lundstrom, 44, on Saturday, May 17, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

General Hospital actor Steve Burton gets hitched Steve and Michelle got married in an intimate church ceremony. The wedding was attended by immediate family members, while their reception at Montage Laguna Beach was graced by 45 guests from their inner circle, including some of Burton's colleagues from General Hospital.

"This day isn’t just about a ceremony," Burton told PEOPLE. “It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life.”

Lundstrom, who appeared on Netflix's Barbecue Showdown 2, looked stunning in a custom, strapless couture gown designed by Lee Petra Grebenau.

"It was exactly what I had wanted, romantic with a vintage vibe," she said. Her daughters, Lilah and Hannah, joined her in the search for the perfect wedding dress and were part of the wedding party, alongside Burton's three children, Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack.

The couple's love for '80s music and movies was evident in their playlist, which featured romance songs during cocktail hour and reception. However, they chose a more modern track, "I Choose You" by Forest Blakk, for their first dance.

For Burton and Lundstrom, marriage "means everything," and they're looking forward to spending their lives together, growing in faith and love. "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend," Burton said, while Lundstrom revealed she had "never felt so safe and loved" by someone.

About General Hospital General Hospital, where Burton stars, is a beloved institution in American television. Set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, the show has been on the air for decades, boasting a loyal fan base and breaking viewership records in the late 1970s.