General Hospital actor Tristan Rogers passes away at 79

Washington, DC [US], August 16 (ANI): Tristan Rogers, who was best known for playing the role of Robert Scorpio on the daytime soap opera 'General Hospital', has passed away, his manager confirmed to ABC 7. He was 79, reported E! News.

Meryl Soodak shared that Rogers's cause of death was a battle with lung cancer, despite having not been a smoker.

"He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing," Soodak shared with the outlet. "He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family."

The news comes less than a month after the Australian star revealed his lung cancer diagnosis, which coincided with his final appearance on General Hospital, as per the outlet.

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family," a July statement from his rep read. "As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding."

They added that Rogers, who starred on General Hospital from 1980 to 1992, but made recurring appearances through 2025, was grateful to his fans, saying he "wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years."

Although he was part of numerous soap operas, like The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, the role of Robert Scorpio in General Hospital was always special for him.

"The role allowed for the creation of a character that was fresh and different for daytime television," he shared on the That's Awesome podcast in 2020, "as a sort of intriguing--mysterious type," reported E! News.

At the height of the character's popularity, Rogers couldn't go out in public without being recognised, explaining that it made "it almost impossible for me to do something as simple as going to a store without security."

"I did not realize that this two-day shoot would turn into a role that would explode," he continued. "One that I would play for decades," reported E! News.