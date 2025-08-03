Genes or jeans? American Eagle defends Sydney Sweeney denim ad after backlash over controversial campaign

The Pittsburgh-based retailer recently launched a new line of denim called The Sydney Jean in partnership with the actress. Proceeds from the collection will benefit Crisis Text Line, a mental health support service.

The fall 2025 campaign was initially introduced as “a return to essential denim dressing,” with the Euphoria star modelling a 1970s-inspired ensemble that included flare jeans and a matching denim jacket.

In one of the promotional videos, Sweeney is seen playing with words, telling viewers, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color.” She then adds, “My jeans are blue.”

Each video ends with the tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

What Went Wrong With Sydney Sweeney's Ad? The campaign quickly sparked controversy online, with some critics accusing it of using the “great jeans” phrase as a thinly veiled reference to eugenics. The conversation prompted American Eagle to clarify its stance in a statement posted on Instagram on August 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way (sic),” the post read. “Great jeans look good on everyone (sic).”

Internet Reacts to American Eagle's Response People were quick to point out American Eagle's fault. One person commented, “ yup. it’s about 'jeans'. after saying jeans 'determine traits like hair color, personality and even eye color' (sic).” Another person wrote, “didn’t think the response could be even worse than the ad but it somehow was (sic).”

A third person wrote, “So now “jeans” are passed down from parents to offspring? Let’s be fr it was never about jeans (sic).”

Meanwhile, the other section of the audience is in total support of the brand as well as Sydney Sweeney. While one person wrote, “Love this so much. It’s literally a hot girl wearing jeans (sic),” another person commented, “Hire Sydney Sweeney for more ads (sic)!”