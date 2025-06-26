Internet reacts as George Clooney, Amal casually chat with King Charles at royal event: ‘Hands crossed, no etiquette’

King Charles added a touch of Hollywood glamour at Buckingham Palace during the recent royal event. Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney joined him for a special celebration on June 25.

George Clooney and Amal meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace event The Hollywood couple attended a reception honouring the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025, some young individuals who overcame personal challenges and made meaningful contributions to their communities.

A video and several pictures from the event have now surfaced online. In them, King, 76, is seen sharing a light-hearted laugh with George and Amal at the event. The actor and King Charles also greeted each other with handshakes.

The trio also posed for a group photo with the award recipients and supporters.

See post:

For the event, George, 64, kept things effortlessly stylish in a grey suit, ditching a tie. Amal, 47, looked beautiful in a classy black off-shoulder dress.

Internet reacts to George Clooney's ‘crossed hands’ As photos and videos from the event surfaced online, social media users were quick to comment on Amal and George Clooney’s body language during their interaction with King Charles. Many expressed disappointment, calling out the actor's ‘crossed hands’ posture during the conversation inappropriate and even disrespectful.

Reacting to them, a user wrote in the comment section of a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Why is Clooney’s wife standing so weird?”

“Why does Clooney have his arms crossed? Kinda rude.”

“Curious postures from both of them whilst meeting the King,” commented another.

One more reacted to the same video on Instagram and said, “Arms folded, No bows or curtsy.” “Standing in front of the King of England with your hands crossed is wild,” wrote someone else.

Yet another said, “The couple needs to be taught etiquette. No curtsy, hands crossed as they talk...”

This wasn’t the first time George and Amal Clooney met King Charles at the royal palace. They had also attended a dinner at Buckingham Palace in March 2019 for the same charity. Back then, it was called The Prince’s Trust, before Charles took over as the King.

At the event was also comedian Declan Donnelly and his wife Alice, actor Joseph Fiennes and members of The Sugarbabes, Joanna Lumley and more celebrities.