Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney has spoke candidly about the evolution of his career and the roles he is willing to take on.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Clooney revealed that he's ready to leave his romantic lead days behind.

At 63 years old, Clooney acknowledges that he is no longer competing with younger leading men.

"I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men," he said, adding, "That's not my job. I'm not doing romantic films anymore."

This is not a drastic departure from his recent film choices, as Clooney noted that he has not made a romantic comedy since 1996.

Instead, he is focused on more mature roles that showcase his growth as an actor.

One such role is his upcoming portrayal of newsman Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of his Oscar-nominated movie, 'Good Night, and Good Luck'.

Clooney directed the film in 2005 but felt he was not ready to play Murrow at the time.

"Murrow had a gravitas to him that at 42 years old I didn't -- I wasn't able to pull off," Clooney said in the interview, as per Deadline.

However, he believes that his age and experience have now given him the gravitas to bring Murrow to life on stage.

Clooney also expressed his excitement about finally being able to hold his own on a Broadway stage.

"I don't know that I could've [done it before]. I wasn't -- I didn't do the work required to get there," he said.

The actor looks to the example set by Paul Newman, who successfully transitioned from leading man to character actor.