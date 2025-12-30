George Clooneys family of four granted French citizenship

Los Angeles [US], December 30 (ANI): George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins have now become French citizens.

According to PEOPLE, legal papers shared by a French newspaper show that the family has been granted French citizenship. The report said that George, Amal, and their twins, Alexander and Ella, were all included in the naturalisation order.

George Clooney, 64, has often spoken about his family life in Europe. According to PEOPLE, in an earlier interview with Esquire, the actor spoke about living on a farm in France with Amal and their kids. While talking about his childhood, Clooney said he did not enjoy farm life when he was young, but his feelings have changed now that he is a parent.

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," explained George. "But now, for them, it's like--they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

Clooney also shared why he did not want to raise his children in Hollywood. He spoke about his worries about life in Los Angeles and the pressure that comes with fame.

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he said. "France -- they kind of don't give a s*** about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Apart from their home in France, the Clooney family also owns homes in England, Italy, and Kentucky in the United States. Even so, Clooney said he never thought France would become their main home.

"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he said in a February 2025 interview with The New York Times.