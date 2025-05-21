George Wendt, known for playing Norm Peterson on ‘Cheers’, dies at 76

George Wendt, best known for playing the lovable bar regular Norm Peterson on the hit sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76. According to his family, Wendt passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning (May 20) at home. The statement was shared via the publicity firm The Agency Group.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the family said. “He will be missed forever.” They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The man who was Norm Though Wendt’s career spanned decades across television and stage, it was his portrayal of Norm—Cheers’ resident barfly with a sharp wit and endless thirst—that defined his public persona. For 11 seasons, Wendt brought warmth and comic timing to the role, earning six consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 1984 to 1989.

In a 2012 interview with GQ, Wendt recalled his unlikely path to the part:

“My agent said, ‘It’s a small role, honey. It’s one line. Actually, it’s one word.’ The word was ‘beer.’ I was having a hard time believing I was right for the role of ‘the guy who looked like he wanted a beer.’”

That audition led to something much bigger: “They said, ‘It’s too small a role. Why don’t you read this other one?’ And it was a guy who never left the bar.”

That "guy" would become one of television’s most beloved characters, regularly greeted with a resounding “Norm!” whenever he entered the Boston bar where everyone knows your name.

A sitcom institution Wendt’s role on Cheers helped make the show a cultural phenomenon. The ensemble cast, which included Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and Kelsey Grammer, turned the modest setting of a local Boston pub into one of the most iconic sitcom backdrops of all time. The show won 28 Emmy Awards from 117 nominations and launched the successful spin-off Frasier.

Stage career and beyond Outside of television, Wendt enjoyed a robust career on the stage. He starred on Broadway in Yasmina Reza’s Art, donned drag as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, and played Santa Claus in Elf: The Musical. He also made numerous guest appearances on TV shows and had roles in films throughout his career.

From Second City to stardom Before Cheers, Wendt spent six years honing his comedic craft in Chicago’s famed Second City improv troupe. That foundation would shape his timing and instinct, making him a natural fit for ensemble work and sitcom rhythms.

A lasting legacy Wendt’s warmth, humility, and comedic gifts made him a cherished figure both on and off the screen. While Norm Peterson may have been a fictional fixture at the bar, George Wendt was a real-world icon of kindness and character.

He is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, and their three children.