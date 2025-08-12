Is Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring similar to Lauren Sanchez? Here's how Jeff Bezos' wife reacted

Star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their engagement on social media. As expected, the centre of all attention was the big rock on Georgina. Reportedly, it cost somewhere between $2 to $5 million. While fans continue to congratulate the couple, many have noticed how her big rock is extremely similar to her gal pal Lauren Sanchez’s engagement ring.

Advertisement

Is Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring similar to Lauren Sanchez? Georgina took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of her engagement ring to drop the big news. She posted a photo, featuring her freshly manicured hands resting atop Ronaldo's on white sheets. The massive diamond ring in the pic is simply unmissable.

Georgina Rodriguez's gigantic, oval-shaped diamond. "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," she wrote as per the translated caption.

Lauren Sanchez’s engagement ring is a stunning 30-carat cushion-cut diamond valued between $3 and $5 million (as per Harper’s Bazaar). Georgina's engagement ring came with an oval-cut centre stone, likely to be 20 carats, with two side stones, as per a report by She Knows.

Advertisement

Lauren Sanchez reacts to Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement post But this did not start a feud between Lauren and Georgina, who follow each other on Instagram.

Reacting to Georgina's ring, Lauren congratulated her in the comment section of her announcement post. Lauren, who is now Jeff Bezos' wife, wrote, "So happy for you,” with a red heart emoji.

Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring According to a report by Page Six, Georgina's ring can easily cost up to $2 and $5 million.

In the report, Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, estimated the ring's centre stone to be of D colour and flawless clarity. It can potentially weigh over 30 carats, 10 carats more than the previous report's estimate. It can reportedly be valued at $5 million.

Advertisement

Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, added that the ring can weigh between 15 and 20 carats, which means it can be priced at more than $2 million easily.

“The centre stone is flanked by substantial side diamonds, adding even more sparkle and making the already impressive main stone look even larger,” she told the portal and added that it’s likely made in platinum for security.