Gerard Butler says wearing 92-pound Stoick costume nearly broke his back while filming for 'How to Train Your Dragon'

Actor Gerard Butler has opened up about the physical challenge of playing Stoick the Vast in the recently released ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation, revealing just how different it was from voicing the character in the original animated trilogy.

Gerard Butler, who famously lent his voice to the strong and stubborn Viking chieftain in all three animated films, is now stepping into the role physically for the first time — and it hasn't been easy.

Speaking about the demanding nature of the role, the actor shared, “I always wanted the chance to move my body, kind of try and be that size and step into that world. Unfortunately, I hadn’t really realised that if you do want to be that size that means either you’ve got to get very big or they give you a huge costume.

Gerard reveals that the Stoick costume almost broke his back The actor added, "I was not getting big again (laughs). So they gave me a costume that weighed 92 pounds. Best costume I’ve ever worn. It’s stunning, but my back was breaking by the end of three hours. This movie’s huge, and I thought this whole movie is going to fall apart because Gerry Butler can’t wear that costume. Like, what a way to go down!”

When asked if he kept any souvenirs, Butler laughed and said, “No, I just wanted to get it off (laughs). I actually did make my sword — Stoick’s sword and hilt. I used to have my 300 swords and shields, but that burned in the fire in Malibu, the one in 2019. So I had nothing to slash people with anymore. Now I do.”