‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum dies at the age of 97

David Ketchum, the American actor, comedian and voice artist best known for his role as Agent 13 in the classic 1960s sitcom ‘Get Smart’, has died at the age of 97. He passed away on August 10, his family recently confirmed.

Ketchum enjoyed a long and varied career in television, film, and voice acting, gaining popularity in the 1960s for his comedic roles. A familiar face on American television, he appeared in series such as ‘Camp Runamuck’, ‘I’m Dickens’, ‘He’s Fenster’, and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’.

He made his acting debut playing the camp counsellor Spiffy in ‘Camp Runamuck’, before joining the cast of ‘I’m Dickens’, ‘He’s Fenster’ as Mel Warshaw.

However, it was his role as the often-disguised Agent 13 in 'Get Smart' that became his most beloved. The character was known for being hidden in absurd locations — from vending machines to airport lockers — and was central to one of the show's running jokes.

Ketchum later reprised the role in the 1989 television film ‘Get Smart Again’ and again in the 1995 revival series on Fox.

Throughout the 1970s, Ketchum continued to appear in a number of television specials, including ‘Call Holme’, ‘Where’s the Fire?’, and ‘Legs’. He also moved into film, with early appearances in ‘Bless the Beasts & Children’, ‘Love at First Bite’, ‘The Main Event’ starring Barbra Streisand, and ‘The North Avenue Irregulars’.

Ketchum’s voice work included the character Arturo in the animated feature ‘Nanny’ and the ‘Professor and the Phantom of the Circus’. In addition to acting, he recorded a comedy album titled Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum.

Despite stepping back from mainstream roles later in life, Ketchum remained a fondly remembered figure in classic television circles.

