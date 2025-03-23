Ghajini 2 coming soon in Hindi and Tamil? Director A R Murugadoss drops major hints

Ghajini remains one of the biggest blockbusters in both Hindi and Tamil cinema. As fans continue to wonder if a Ghajini sequel will ever happen, it seems their prayers have been answered. Recently, filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, who helmed Ghajini in both Hindi and Tamil, shared that Ghajini 2 is in the works if everything goes well.

Ghajini 2 A.R. Murugadoss who is currently looking forward to his upcoming release Sikandar with Salman Khan, opened up about the possibility of Ghajini 2. During an interview with PTI, he shared, “There is a possibility for Ghajini 2. We have something in mind and we will sit and discuss. If everything goes well, we can do it. I have a basic idea, not a full script. If it is made, it will be made both in Tamil and Hindi as well.”

Advertisement

“In Hollywood films, even if the character dies, they will recreate it. Besides, there’s always a possibility of a prequel. In ‘Ghajini’, we built a character, who has memory loss and is a super-rich guy. So, we can play with that. It’s an interesting character,” he added.

Ghajini Ghajini revolves around the story of a wealthy business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania who suffers from anterograde amnesia after his fiancée, Kalpana gets killed. He sets out to seek revenge for Kalpana's death.

While Aamir Khan played Sanjay in the Hindi version, South star Suriya played the lead in the original Tamil release. Actor Asin played Kalpana in both films.

Ghajini in Tamil was released in 2005. The Hindi version with Aamir Khan released 3 years later and replicated the same success.

Advertisement

Ghajini in Hindi also starred the late actor Jiah Khan.

After working with Aamir, A.R. Murugadoss is currently awaiting the release of his next, Sikandar with Salman Khan.

When Murugadoss wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan is the only Khan Murugadoss has yet to collaborate with. Talking about working with Shah Rukh in future, the filmmaker revealed in the same interview that he had once come close to working with King Khan but things did not work out.

“During Ghajini time, I met Shah Rukh and I narrated an idea to him. It is the same idea, Madharasi. At the time I had just narrated the idea. I wrote the full script only now. I explained the character to him (Shah Rukh). He liked it and he said, ‘It’s very nice, we can develop it’.

Advertisement