Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat dies at 74: Did you know he acted as Ashwatthama in Mahabharat? Watch

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his roles in Ghajini and Lagaan, died of cancer at 74.

Pradeep's manager Siddharth Tiwari told HT City that the actor was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. “He died a few hours ago.” According to the news outlet, he had been admitted to the hospital for over a month.

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The veteran actor is survived by his wife and son, Vikramaditya.

Actor Yashpal Sharma also shared the news of his demise on his Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP.”

According to media reports, the actor had been suffering from blood cancer for five years. He seemed to be recovering from the disease, which reportedly relapsed a few months back.

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Rawat was widely respected for his intense screen presence and versatility. He transitioned successfully from Hindi television to villain roles in regional cinema.

His most legendary performance came as the antagonist in Ghajini. He played this role in both Tamil and Hindi versions. However, Rawat first gained national fame playing Ashwatthama in 1988's Mahabharat.

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He also appeared in major Bollywood films like Lagaan and Sarfarosh. His South Indian breakthrough came through Rajamouli's Sye in 2004.

That performance won him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain. Rawat later worked extensively across Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Bhojpuri cinema.

Tributes pour in Social media users have started paying tribute to the actor.

“Om Shanti ... Ashwathama. Your screen presence was excellent. TV/Bollywood/ Tollywood will always remember you as a great actor,” wrote a user.

“So Sad news to hear his negative role in Ghajini and funny comedy role in Shivam is remarkable. May his Soul Rest In Peace,” wrote another user.

One user commented, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat. His powerful performances and unforgettable screen presence earned him a lasting place in Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

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One user commented, “That’s really sad. He is one of the greatest villains in modern Telugu cinema. Sad day for TFI.”

“The screen will miss his villainous grin more than the heroes miss their heroes, rest easy, Pradeep Rawat,” came from another user.

Actress Hansa Singh wrote, “No bye nothing and you left … kya bolun yaar … not right … milna tha aur intezaar reh gaya … Pradeep Rawat left us for eternal journey.”

“Rest in peace, Pradeep Rawat, your unforgettable intensity will haunt every screen forever,” commented another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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