‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ from Border 2 out: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh recreate Sandese Aate Hai with modern touch

The makers of Border 2 have released the audio track of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a song that revisits one of Hindi cinema’s most emotionally resonant musical memories while giving it a contemporary update.

‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ song from ‘Border 2’ out! Sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh, the track is positioned as a recreated version of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 war film Border, a song that has long been associated with patriotism, separation and longing.

The release of the audio has heightened anticipation for Border 2, with fans welcoming the return of a melody that remains deeply embedded in popular culture.

Listen to the song here:

Titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, the song seeks to preserve the emotional core of the original while expanding its musical canvas for a new generation of listeners.

The credits list an unusually large collaboration of musicians and lyricists, including Anu Malik, Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Akhtar and Manoj Muntashir.

Announcing the release, T-Series shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, calling the track a landmark collaboration. The label wrote, “The Nation’s Anthem is here. A song born from the soul of India. India’s biggest musical collaboration arrives! (sic)”

The announcement was accompanied by strong reactions online, with listeners praising the emotional restraint of the audio and the blending of familiar and fresh voices.

When Anu Malik said that he isn't a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge However, the song’s release has also drawn attention to questions around creative credit, particularly involving composer Anu Malik. Malik composed Sandese Aate Hai for Border in 1997, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Speaking to PTI earlier, Malik clarified that he was not actively involved in recreating Ghar Kab Aaoge, though his original contribution remains foundational. He said, “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere.”

Malik also spoke at length about the vocal pairing at the heart of the new track. Commenting on Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh singing together, he said, “I think it is going to be brilliant because Sonu is a fabulous singer. He is one of the best singers that we’ve today, and Arijit is a magical singer. So, it will be a magical combination of Arijit and Sonu together, but the tune is going to be Anu Malik. You can't get away from Anu Malik and Javed sahab, the song he has written is so great.”

The song also features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, adding further texture to the arrangement.

Addressing speculation around credits, Malik later issued a clarification via Instagram Stories, stating that the matter had been misreported. In his note, he said, “I would like to clarify about the song Ghar Kab Aaoge that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms. Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude (sic).”

Originally sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hai remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring patriotic songs. Reflecting on its creation, Malik recalled, “When I was offered a chance to do this, I gave it all that I had for my love for my country. I believe that there is no country better than India, and I’m not saying it because I am an Indian; I’m not saying other countries are bad.”

