Sunny Deol's 1996 blockbuster Ghatak will return to theatres on March 21 as part of the Red Lorry Film Festival. This action drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also stars Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.

Sunny's iconic action film Ghatak, which came out during Diwali in 1996, completed 28 years since its release. The action film remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit, and Sunny's hard-hitting dialogues remain unforgettable. To celebrate the special occasion, the 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram and shared a nostalgic video featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues.

Also Read | Bollywood rides on movie re-releases; flops find new life

Ghatak to re-write 1996 box office charts According to a Koimoi report, Ghatak earned ₹15.75 crore at the box office upon its initial release, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year.

However, with its re-release, Sunny Deol’s movie has a chance to re-write the box office chart of 1996.

Currently, the highest-grossing film of 1996 is Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani, with a collection of ₹45 crore. But this is not the record Ghatak eyes! Sunny Deol's movie has another Khan as its target.

Salman Khan had four releases in 1996: Majhdhaar ( ₹49.68 lakh), Khamoshi: The Musical ( ₹6.90 crore)), Jeet ( ₹16.5 crore) and Dushman Duniya Ka ( ₹70.25 lakh).

However, the star only had one hit film—Jeet—in which he played a supporting character. Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor also starred in Jeet. The film earned ₹16.5 crore at the box office and was the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

Ghatak followed Jeet at the box office and was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1996.

Now, with the re-release, Ghatak is only ₹75 lakh short of surpassing Salman Khan's only major box office record of the year to become the third-highest grosser of 1996.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of 1996: Raja Hindustani: ₹45 crore

Agni Sakshi: ₹19.85 crore

Jeet: ₹16.5 crore

Ghatak: ₹15.75 crore