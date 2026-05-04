Ghilli to Leo: 9 must-watch movies of Thalapathy Vijay to celebrate his win

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest triumph has once again put the spotlight on one of Tamil cinema’s most enduring stars. Over more than three decades, Vijay has delivered films across action, romance, comedy and social drama, building a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

To celebrate his latest win, here is a list of must-watch Vijay films that showcase his range, screen presence and mass appeal.

Vaseegara Directed by K Selva Bharathy, Vaseegara is a romantic family drama that remains one of Vijay’s most loved early-career performances. The film stars Vijay alongside Sneha, with Vadivelu and Nassar in important supporting roles. It follows Bhupathy, a carefree young man who falls deeply in love with Priya.

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Their relationship faces resistance due to family expectations and misunderstandings, leading to emotional complications. Unlike Vijay’s larger-than-life action films, Vaseegara focuses on warmth, humour and relatable romance. Vijay’s understated performance and his chemistry with Sneha gave the film lasting appeal, making it a comfort watch for fans who enjoy his softer, more charming screen presence.

Ghilli Helmed by Dharani in 2004, this high-octane action masala entertains with Vijay as Saravanavelu, a football-loving rebel who rescues Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless goon. Trisha shines as the feisty heroine, supported by Prakash Raj as the menacing villain. Full of stunts, comedy, and pulsating songs like "Akkada Akkada," it grossed over ₹70 crore worldwide. A remake of Telugu hit Okkadu, Ghilli remains Vijay's ultimate crowd-pleaser.

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Pokiri Directed by Prabhu Deva, Pokkiri is an action thriller starring Vijay, Asin and Prakash Raj. The film follows Tamizh, a ruthless hitman with a mysterious past who gets entangled in a dangerous underworld conflict. The film balances high-octane action with stylish presentation and sharp humour. Vijay’s swagger-filled performance, coupled with Prabhu Deva’s slick direction, made it an instant blockbuster. Asin added emotional depth, while Prakash Raj delivered another memorable villainous turn. Pokkiri is often credited with redefining Vijay’s mass-action hero image and remains one of his most influential films.

Nanban S. Shankar's 2012 coming-of-age drama, a remake of Hindi's Three Idiots, features Vijay as Panchavan Madeswaran, the inventive friend challenging education norms. Co-stars Jeeva, Srikanth, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sathyaraj deliver heartfelt performances. With humour, emotion, and Shankar's flair, it explores friendship and dreams, earning ₹150 crore and National Awards nods.

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Jilla Directed by RT Neason, Jilla is an action-family drama featuring Vijay alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal and Mahat Raghavendra. The story revolves around Sakthi, who is raised by a powerful don but later struggles with moral conflicts over his adoptive father’s criminal activities. The emotional conflict between Vijay and Mohanlal forms the heart of the film. Packed with action, sentiment and strong performances, Jilla gave audiences an exciting star combination. Vijay’s balance of emotional vulnerability and action hero charisma made it a memorable watch.

Kaththi A. R. Murugadoss's 2014 social action film sees Vijay dual-role as Jeevaanaathan, a thief aiding farmers against corporate land grabbers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neil Nitin Mukesh co-star in this powerful narrative on water rights. Pa. Ranjith's dialogues pack punch; it raked in ₹125 crore amid controversies. Vijay’s dual performance was widely praised, particularly his emotional portrayal of the activist character. The film’s gripping narrative and political relevance made it one of his finest works.

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Theri Atlee's 2016 action entertainer stars Vijay as cop Joseph Kuruvila, protecting his daughter from past foes. Samantha and Amy Jackson shine as leads, with Prabhu and others in key roles. High-voltage stunts, emotional family bonds, and hits like "Pookkale Sattru Oyivedungal" pushed it past ₹150 crore. Vijay’s emotional scenes with child actor Nainika were especially appreciated by audiences. Atlee’s polished storytelling and Vijay’s commanding performance helped make Theri one of the biggest hits of its year.

Sarkar A. R. Murugadoss's 2018 political action thriller casts Vijay as Sundar Ramaswamy, an NRI battling corrupt elections. Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar co-star, with intense confrontations against Yogi Babu’s foes. The film explores electoral malpractice and citizen responsibility through a commercial lens. Vijay brought intensity and charisma to the politically charged role. Its sharp dialogues and timely themes made it a talking point upon release, while its mass appeal ensured box office success.

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Leo Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2023 action thriller, part of the LCU, features Vijay as paroled boxer Leo Das, defending a mall from psycho Antony (Sanskaran). Trisha, Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt join the frenzy. With Anirudh's thumping score, it shattered records at ₹620 crore worldwide, blending gore, drama, and cameos for a pan-India frenzy.

Blending psychological tension with explosive action, the film explores themes of identity and redemption. Vijay delivered a layered performance that balanced vulnerability with aggression. With Lokesh’s sleek direction and strong supporting performances, Leo became one of the biggest Tamil releases in recent years.

Vijay's filmography blends mass heroism with substance, mirroring his political leap. Fans pack theatres for re-releases, boosting his victory high.