Ghooskhor Pandat row: Netflix removes teaser after backlash; BJP credits Centre

Netflix has taken down the teaser and promotional material of Ghooskhor Pandat after a political row erupted over the film’s title, with the BJP claiming that the Centre intervened following widespread backlash.

According to a PTI report, BJP leaders said the Union government asked Netflix to remove the teaser and related promotional content from its platform and other channels. The party described the move as “swift action” against content it considers objectionable. In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia welcomed the development, saying the action sent a strong message against material that, according to the party, hurts religious or community sentiments.

“We wholeheartedly commend the Centre's swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film Ghooskhor Pandat, has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case. This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated,” Bhatia wrote on X in Hindi.

The controversy began soon after Netflix India unveiled its 2026 slate, which included Ghooskhor Pandat. The teaser quickly drew criticism online, with several users alleging that the title portrayed a particular community in a derogatory manner. Social media platforms were flooded with calls for the teaser to be withdrawn, while others debated creative freedom versus sensitivity in mainstream entertainment.

The issue soon moved beyond online outrage. An FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the film’s makers, and the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint related to the film.

After Netflix removed all promotional material, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey addressed the controversy in a public statement. He said the film is a fictional cop drama and that the term “Pandat” is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character, not as a reference to any caste or community. He added that the story centres on an individual’s actions and choices, and should be viewed in its full narrative context rather than through brief promotional clips.

Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee echoed a similar sentiment, saying his role involved portraying a flawed character and was never intended as a broader social or community-based statement.

"I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.

As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community," he wrote on X.