'Ghooskhor Pandat' to get new title, but...: Neeraj Pandey's response 'positive', says Supreme Court, disposes of plea

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has informed the Supreme Court of India that he has withdrawn the title and all promotional material of his proposed film Ghooskhor Pandat. Taking note of the assurance, the apex court disposed of a petition challenging the title, saying it expected the matter to now be put to rest.

The court recorded Pandey’s affidavit, in which he confirmed that the disputed title has been dropped and that a new name for the film is yet to be finalised. News agency PTI reported that the Bench described the filmmaker’s response as “positive”.

Supreme Court Notes Compliance A Bench comprising Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed that since the filmmaker had undertaken to withdraw the title and publicity material, no further directions were required.

“They have now responded positively,” the court noted while disposing of the matter, adding that with the withdrawal of the title, it expected the controversy to reach a quietus.

The Bench also urged online commentators and YouTubers not to prolong the issue, noting that the dispute had been resolved through the filmmaker’s assurance.

What Pandey Told The Court In the affidavit filed before the court, Pandey stated that all trailers, posters and promotional material released under the original title had already been taken down. He further assured the court that the new title would not be similar, evocative, or capable of causing any unintended or offensive interpretation, and would accurately reflect the narrative of the film.

The assurance came after the Supreme Court flagged the original title as denigrative to a particular community and directed the filmmakers to ensure that neither the title nor the film’s content harmed communal dignity.

Background Of The Case On 12 February, the Supreme Court had directed the makers of the film — which stars Manoj Bajpayee — to change the title, observing that it could not be permitted under the Constitution as it was denigrative of a particular community. The court had asked the producers to suggest an alternative name and file an affidavit detailing compliance.

The matter arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of the film, alleging that the title and promotional material promoted caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurt the dignity and sentiments of the Brahmin community.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna made strong oral observations on the limits of free speech, emphasising that constitutional protections under Article 19(1)(a) are subject to reasonable restrictions. She underscored the principle of fraternity in the Constitution, stating that no section of society should be denigrated through creative expression.

PIL And Earlier Proceedings The PIL was filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, through Advocate Vineet Jindal, arguing that the term “Pandat” historically signifies scholarship and moral authority, and associating it with corruption amounted to stereotyping and defamation. The plea also raised concerns over the regulation of OTT platforms.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court was informed by Netflix that the producers had taken a conscious decision to change the film’s name. The High Court subsequently disposed of the petition after noting that the grievance was limited to the title.

