Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper, seals relationship rumours with a kiss on her 30th birthday

Gigi Hadid dropped an updated regarding her relationship status with actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper on the occasion of her 30th birthday. Making her relationship official on social media, the supermodel shared a carousel of pictures from her recent birthday bash with one featuring 50-year-old Bradley Cooper.

She shared some inside pictures of the celebration on social media, capturing the fun-filled affaire. An intimate picture that has caught netizen attention shows the pair locking lips. The caption to the Instagram post states, "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"

The post shared on May 3 adds, “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G.”

Social media reaction on Gigi Hadid's announcement The model, born on April 23, celebrated her birthday last week with friends and boyfriend of one year - Bradley Cooper.

Netizens strongly reacted to the post after Gigi Hadid for the first time posted pictures with Bradley Cooper on social media. A user wrote, “Ummm is this making it Instagram official?" Another user replied, “I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married.”

