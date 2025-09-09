‘Was really proud of my scene’: Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned for Rapunzel in Disney’s live-action Tangled

Gigi Hadid has revealed she auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in Disney’s now-paused live-action remake of Tangled.

In a Vogue cover interview alongside Kendall Jenner, the supermodel reflected on the surprising experience, saying she wanted to try something that pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?” Hadid asked during the interview.

Though she ultimately didn’t land the role, Hadid said she felt good about her performance. “I was really proud of my scene.”

To prepare for the audition, Hadid even took singing lessons during fashion month, knowing full well that vocal skills would likely play a major role in casting.

“I knew they were going to go with a real singer,” she admitted, though she told Jenner she’d still be happy to show her the tape.

The live-action ‘Tangled’ had been in active development, with 'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey attached and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing the script. But the film has since been put on hold, reportedly after Disney’s live-action Snow White faced a poor box office run and widespread backlash.

It remains uncertain if Disney will move forward with the ‘Tangled’ project or rethink it creatively. Meanwhile, another live-action remake, ‘Moana’, is still on track for release in July 2026.

When Corey Mylchreest talked about auditioning for ‘Rapunzel’ Hadid wasn’t the only one to audition. ‘My Oxford Year’ and ‘Queen Charlotte’ star Corey Mylchreest also tried out—reportedly for the role of Flynn Rider—though his experience seemed less uplifting.

In an interview with Seventeen, Mylchreest joked, “We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself.