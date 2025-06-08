‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 3 public review: Fans praise best season yet - but will there be a Season 4?

The third season of ‘Ginny and Georgia’ has hit Netflix, and fans can’t stop talking about it. From the first episode to the finale, viewers have called it the most emotional and gripping season so far.

Social media has been flooded with praise. One fan posted, "just finished s3 of ginny and georgia and don’t know what to do with myself. but wow that was genuinely so excellent i have no notes REAL TV IS BACK"

Another wrote, "Ginny and Georgia season 3 is so good we beat the cringe allegations."

Season 3 seems to have won over even those who doubted the show early on. "I really feel bad for the people who can’t get past the slight cringyness of season 1 of ginny & georgia because the show quite literally only gets better and better, like season 3 was a generational run, i haven’t had a season of television make me feel that much in so long," one viewer tweeted.

Even the show’s love interests didn’t escape criticism—"Just finished Ginny and Georgia s3 let me say F*** paul F*** Zion F*** Gil and also Wolfe too cause he pissed me off," another said, clearly invested in the drama.

Fans are calling the show exciting, relatable, and finally hitting its stride. The characters have grown, the plot has deepened, and the emotional stakes are higher than ever.

What’s next? Season 4 or not? Despite the overwhelming love for season 3, Netflix has not yet confirmed a fourth season. Fans are eager to know what’s next, and many hope the show’s strong response will make renewal a sure thing.