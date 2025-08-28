All we know about Ginny & Georgia Season 4: Release date, plot, and more

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 is all set to begin production in September this year, according to What’s On Netflix. One of the most-watched comedy-drama series on the streaming platform, the Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry-starrer is expected to release in mid-to-late 2026, as per the outlet. Here is all that we know about season four of Ginny & Georgia.

What to expect in Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Creator Sarah Lampert told Tudum in June this year that Season 4’s official theme is Cycles and Origins, which is expected to shed light on Georgia’s traumatizing past.

We know that Georgia’s character is pregnant. Lampert has confirmed to Tudum that Season 4 of Ginny & Georgia will explore who the father of Georgia’s child is. Is it her estranged husband, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), or Joe, the owner of Blue Farm Café? To know the answer, fans will have to wait.

On the other hand, the upcoming season will also deal with a “ brand-new” side of Ginny’s character. Actress Antonia Gentry told Tudum that she would like to portray a “bada**” side of Ginny. “Let’s give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, screw everybody else,” Gentry told Tudum.

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia amassed 53 million views Both the third and fourth seasons of Ginny & Georgia were renewed on May 17, 2023, at the Netflix Upfronts. As per What’s On Netflix, Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia amassed 53 million views after its release on June 5 this year. For six long weeks, the Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry-starrer remained in the Netflix global top 10s.

FAQs When does the production of Ginny & Georgia Season 4 begin? The production of Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will begin in September this year.

Who plays the character Ginny in the series Ginny & Georgia? Actress Antonia Gentry plays the character Ginny in the series Ginny & Georgia.

Who plays the character Georgia in the series Ginny & Georgia? Actress Brianne Howey plays the role of Georgia in the series Ginny & Georgia.