Giorgio Armani Was the Last Great Gentleman of Fashion

(Bloomberg) -- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died at home in Milan yesterday at 91, was what the French call “un grand monsieur”—a great gentleman. Yes, he ran a multibillion-dollar global corporation that included fashion from jeans to couture, homeware, hotels, restaurants, beauty—even flowers. And he had a slew of gorgeous homes in gorgeous places, like Saint-Tropez, where he’d spend July, and the Italian island of Pantelleria, where he’d go in August, as well as a 65-meter (213-foot) superyacht, Main, on which he cruised the Mediterranean.

But there is far more to his greatness than immense power and wealth. Mr. Armani (it was always Mr. Armani) commanded a level of respect—even reverence—rarely seen in the business. Unlike so very many of his confreres, Mr. Armani did not instill fear in his subordinates, nor did he behave like a diva. He had a quiet, meditative reserve about him, in life and in work. He was the Zen master of fashion.

Such focus meant he expected everyone in his sphere, be it his studio assistants or the L’Oréal marketing executives who handled the Armani beauty and perfume licenses, to deliver their absolute best at all times. There was no slacking at Armani, ever. He led by example, with a work ethic and design rigor that was unmatched in the business. He had a singular vision of beauty—a cool elegance, with the purest of lines and in the finest materials.

Simplicity had been in Mr. Armani’s eye since childhood. As a boy in the industrial northern city of Piacenza, he would counsel his mother to make dining table bouquets as spare as possible. He developed the notion of relaxed luxury when he worked in the late 1960s as a menswear assistant for Italian designer Nino Cerruti and began to loosen the structure of suits.

That look—a casual-yet-controlled chic, as embodied by the actor Richard Gere in American Gigolo—eventually became the Armani signature, for men and for women, and it carried through to his final collection, for his haute couture line Privé, of bejeweled sheaths and inky velvet tuxedos for women, which he showed at his new Paris headquarters in July. A young woman from Dubai sitting in the front row with her mother and shopping for a wardrobe for her wedding, told me she saw plenty on the runway that she wanted to try on the next day.

Mr. Armani eventually left Cerruti, and he and his boyfriend, Sergio Galeotti, decided to open their own fashion company. Armani, who was 40 by then, ran the design studio, and Galeotti handled the business side. They sold their VW Beetle for seed capital. “He gave me confidence in myself,” Mr. Armani said to me of his partner in life and business when I was writing a profile of the designer in 2001. “He had a great deal more courage than me. I was 10 years older. I had lived through the war. He was a young man, with money, with no problems.”

It was a time when Milan was evolving from an industrial center and textiles hub into a fashion capital. (“Before Giorgio, there was never an Italian fashion industry. There was an Italian fabrics industry,” the model Lauren Hutton told me in 2001.) Other designers were establishing their own brands at the time, too—notably Gianni Versace and Gianfranco Ferre. The trio embodied three major pillars in style: Versace was a maximalist; Ferre was a trained architect, who made stark, highly constructed clothes; and Armani was the luxury deconstructionist, turning out suits and shirts in soft fabrics and hushed tones.

In 1985, Galeotti died from complications due to AIDS. Rather than hire a new chief executive, Mr. Armani tried his hand at administrative leadership and found that he was good at it. His suits became the go-to for Hollywood executives, and when, in the early 1990s, he turned his focus to dressing celebrities—the first fashion designer to do so—his evening wear so dominated the Oscars that it became known as the Armani Awards. View this post on Instagram

Through all of this success and hype, Mr. Armani remained his soft-spoken and ever-reticent self. One might even say he was shy. When he entertained at home—a modern apartment in central Milan, filled with Armani/Casa decor and located next door to his headquarters—he would stand silently in the center of the room and watch as his A-list guests (Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Cate Blanchett all made visits) drank ice-cold prosecco and dined from the buffet of classic Italian dishes. “It’s not really my thing, being social like this,” he told me during one such gathering. “I like to bring people together and see them enjoying themselves.”

Over the years, all the big luxury players came calling, trying to get Mr. Armani to sell his company—especially once he reached his 60s, which they assumed meant he might soon retire. Oh, how wrong they were! He listened to their pitches and entertained their offers, which he told me were in the billions, and he admitted that he was sorely tempted a couple of times. But he always said no, thank you.

For Mr. Armani, his work was his life, as he proved this week. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days,” the company said in the statement announcing his death. Since 2017 the company has been held in a charitable foundation, in part to block hostile takeover attempts.

Mr. Armani also refused to list the company on the stock market; he didn’t want to be beholden to shareholders or vulnerable to market fluctuations. And he didn’t acquire other companies to create his own corporate group, as Prada and Hermès did. In the era of Big Luxury—the three-decade transformation of the industry from family-owned and -run houses to global mega-conglomerates—Armani remained wholly and fiercely independent. He proved you could maintain your autonomy and integrity in fashion and still be wildly successful and culturally influential.

As impressive as that all was, and is, what I most admired about Mr. Armani was his grace and refinement, even in the most casual of situations. Each summer he would celebrate his birthday, July 11, at Club 55, the legendary beach club in Saint-Tropez. He and his entourage, about a dozen or so friends, family, and longtime assistants, would arrive by tender from his yacht and cross the sand for lunch precisely at noon. Everyone would be kitted out in handsome Armani summer wear—Mr. Armani himself, tan and fit, dressed perhaps in a navy cotton T-shirt, crisply-pressed navy Bermuda shorts, beige canvas sneakers, and aviator sunglasses,his white hair combed neatly back. In short: flawless. As you would expect a great gentleman to be.

